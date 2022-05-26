Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the most popular Hollywood couples of all time. The duo enjoys a massive fan following on social media and there are literally fan clubs on social media dedicated to their chemistry and love. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Blake & Ryan not only gave us couple goals but also major fashion goals at the Met Gala 2014 where they walked straight out of a Disney movie and made us fall in love with them all over again. Scroll below to see their pictures.

Advertisement

The couple was dressed in Gucci from head to toe and looked charming as ever together. Blake wore an extraordinary Gucci Première gown in blush pink colour which was giving a full retro Hollywood glam look. The entire gown had sequins work on it with a plunging neckline and the fitting of the same highlighted her hourglass figure.

Advertisement

Blake Lively’s gown had a train attached to it and well, we can now say that she loves a little drama on the red carpet and enjoys massive trains and veils at the length of her glamorous gowns. The Gossip Girl actress accessorised her look with minimalistic jewellery in pink colour with just a statement ring and earrings.

Ryan Reynolds on the other hand wore a dapper tuxedo by Gucci. It was a custom made midnight blue velvet tuxedo which he styled with a bow tie.

Take a look at their pictures here:

Such a beautiful couple making a rare red carpet appearance together! #BlakeLively and #RyanReynolds at the #MetGala pic.twitter.com/WF0yqhpBIz — CelebTV (@celebtv) May 6, 2014

These two are a match made in heaven, isn’t it? Our hearts can’t contain the excitement every time we see Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds walking the red carpet together.

What are your thoughts on Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds walking the 2014 Met Gala hand in hand? Tell us in the comments below.

For more fashion throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: When Angelina Jolie Twinned With Brad Pitt Wearing Dapper Tuxedos Setting The Bar Of ‘Power Couple’ Way Too High!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram