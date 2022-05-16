Sona Mohapatra is known for her bold nature in Bollywood. The singer enjoys a huge fan following on social media and is really active on Twitter. Sona is brutally honest with her fans on the micro-blogging site and often shares her opinions on social issues and politics there. Now, in a recent series of tweets the singer has slammed Jacqueline Fernandes and taken a subtle dig at her connection with conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Sona took to a dig at actress Jacqueline on Twitter and wrote, “& also apparently free, expensive, un-earned luxury gifts..my personal decision is to avoid any brand with a Brand ambassador of this kind. Person of substance, have a worthy skill set, something to admire? No? If not, please don’t sell me anything with your vacuous self. #India”

& also apparently free, expensive, un-earned luxury gifts..my personal decision is to avoid any brand with a Brand ambassador of this kind. Person of substance, have a worthy skill set, something to admire? No? If not, please don’t sell me anything with your vacuous self. #India pic.twitter.com/fKTCupfIeX — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 16, 2022

Sona Mohapatra continued the thread and wrote further, “apart from creating a society with toxic role models for the coming gen,we also kill any genuine commitment to the gender equality movement.The uphill task is made even tougher.These 5/10 ‘women’,taking ‘shortcuts’ to ‘success’ become the stereotype to sing about 2.2 Pop Music?”

apart from creating a society with toxic role models for the coming gen,we also kill any genuine commitment to the gender equality movement.The uphill task is made even tougher.These 5/10 ‘women’,taking ‘shortcuts’ to ‘success’ become the stereotype to sing about 2.🎧2 Pop Music? https://t.co/mo7BRmkZaa — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) May 16, 2022

Meanwhile, for those of you who don’t know Jacqueline Fernandez’s name appeared in a ₹ 200 crores money laundering case which also involved conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

The Kick actress was called multiple times to the Enforcement Directorate office and was enquired about the luxury gifts that the conman gave her.

What are your thoughts on Sona Mohapatra taking a dig at Jacqueline Fernandez in her latest tweet? Tell us in the comments below.

