Emraan Hashmi has got the tag of ‘serial kisser’ in Bollywood and the credit goes to the films he did at the beginning of his career. In 2011, Emraan appeared in ‘Murder 2’ opposite Jacqueline Fernandez the film did pretty well at the box office and the music of the same was a superhit. The sizzling chemistry between Jackie & Hashmi stole the show for the fans and it has a lot of smooches back then. Today, we bring you a throwback to when Fernandez opened up about doing intimate scenes with the actor in the film. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Emraan has done a handful of films including Jannat, Raaz 3, Murder, and Aashiq Banaya Aapne which had some bold intimate scenes that led to his ‘serial kisser’ image in Bollywood. However, later he also did some action films and shows but for his fans, he’ll always be a romantic actor.

Back in the day, in an interview with Zoom, Jacqueline Fernandez opened up about doing intimate scenes with Emraan Hashmi in ‘Murder 2’ and revealed that she was comfortable doing it. The scenes were technical and got over even before she could realise it.

Jacqueline Fernandez said, “Emraan is so different. I love the fact that he’s unapologetic about most things he does. I was nervous and very unsure whether I’d be able to pull off the intimate scenes but when it actually came to doing it, it turned out to be so technical. Someone was adjusting the lights, the DOP was telling Emraan to re-position himself, and the entire ‘intimate’ sequence got over before I knew it. I was like, ‘What, that’s it?’ And Emraan was really supportive throughout.”

