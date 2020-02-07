Aashiq Banaya Aapne Fame Tanushree Dutta Stuns In A Black Jumpsuit

Former beauty queen and Aashiq Banaya Aapne fame Tanushree Dutta turned heads in a black outfit.

Tanushree Dutta is seen posing just like beauty queen – hands confidently placed on her waist and striking a pose.

“Just some random clicks at a local Mumbai hotspot in Versova,” she captioned the photos posted on social media on Thursday.

While one found Tanushree Dutta “fabulous” in the photos, another noticed her “weight loss”.

Last month, the former actress, Tanushree Dutta had shared that she feels that choreographer Ganesh Acharya should be boycotted by Bollywood and other film industries. Her assertion came after an assistant choreographer filed an FIR against Acharya alleging that he had forced her to watch p****graphy.

She has in the past accused Acharya of being “complacent” in her #metoo allegations against her “Horn Ok Pleassss” co-star Nana Patekar.

