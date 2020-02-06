AR Murugadoss Wants Police Protection & Rajinikanth’s Darbar Is The Reason Behind It?

Darbar maker AR Murugadoss had it enough of threats and demands for compensation from various distributors from the past many days following his film’s poor show at the box office. The filmmaker has moved to the Madras High Court to seek permission for police protection.

As per various reports, the famous filmmaker has been getting numerous threat calls from alleged distributors asking him to repay their losses which have incurred following film’s poor business.

It is also learnt that the film was made at an estimated cost of 200 crores and Rajinikanth has charged over 100 crores for it.

Talking about Darbar, the film released on the occasion of Pongal. The action thriller has Nayanthara as the film’s leading lady and Suniel Shetty as the lead antagonist.

The Rajinikanth starrer also has Nivetha Thomas, Prateik Babbar and Yogi Babu in key roles.

The music for the film is been composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and t it is been produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca productions.

