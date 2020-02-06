Varun Grover On Backlash After Wearing Nail-Paint: “Long Hair, Ear-Studs, Sensitivity Have All Been Accepted By Men But…”

While gender fluidity is a vastly discussed topic in today’s day and time, writer-comedian-lyricist Varun Grover did a social experiment on his Instagram profile. The actor in a series of posts was seen wearing nail paint. Varun shared his experience and how he received love from women and the men did not welcome his move.

In the various pictures that he posted, Varun was seen wearing bright green and vibrant nail colours. He was seen playing with his pet and also doing his work with the colour on. The posts received loved from the women but men weren’t receptive enough.

Talking about his experience he wrote, “So going by the responses, we need to talk about nail paint. There have been lots of lovely comments and encouragement, mostly from women. And a small but significant number of (mostly) men in disbelief. And my reply to why is quite simple.”

He added, “Nail paint makes my hands look beautiful and colourful with minimum of effort. Am surprised why more people don’t wear it. Bonus: You get to smell the nail paint remover every ten days -if you are into that kinda thing. And am coming from the same world of conditioning as everyone here but now when I think about it. It feels bizarre that a simple act of putting colour on your nails can be considered so gendered and scandalous. I have had a couple of really ugly homophobic responses too about it but not sharing them here.”

Varun being Varun has a rather intellectual conclusion to the whole episode as he expressed while ear studs, long hair have crossed the line and received the masculine validation, nail paint is still on the borders.

“Most people want to know why nail paint which tells me this is one of the final frontiers of masculinity. Long hair, ear-studs, sensitivity have all been accepted by men as unisex but nail-paint is still crossing a line,” he wrote.

