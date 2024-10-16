Alia Bhatt’s Jigra has released the debut song of her sister Shaheen Bhatt. A new song titled Jiya is out, and it is soothing enough to make you listen to it in loops. While it is Shaheen’s enchanting croon that captivates you from the word go, the song grows on you every time you tap the play button till you put it on a loop!

Sung by Shaheen Bhatt and penned by Varun Grover, the song wraps its arm around you, and you can actually feel the warmth once you plug in your earphones. The song has a beat that would calm you down immensely, and one could appreciate Achint’s composition for the same!

Jiya is one of those songs that brings you a sense of belonging, and you would connect to your past but not the turmoils. It responsibly takes you down the nostalgic lane where you can think about a lot of things while enjoying the song.

This nostalgia trip might be anything, be it the first cycle ride with your sibling, the first brutal fight, or the first warm hug. You might revisit the past, but it would be all about the happy times, and interestingly, none of it has to do with the lyrics. It is more of the musical part that hauntingly yet beautifully hits!

After the first listen, you would immediately revisit the song, and it is the second time that you would connect with the lyrics of this song by Jigra. Jiya saara ka saara, khud ke likhe kisson mein hai dhoondhta, apni kismaton ka iktaara, is the hook that hits you hard. The chorus with Jiya yet again peeps into your deepest thoughts while the song plays on its pace saying, ‘Jaise chidiya mein poora ambar, macchli mein jaise poora samandar, waise mere jugnoo mein teri raatein…”

The song probably gives you a happy vibe more once you get to know that it is sung by Shaheen Bhatt. Just tune in and fall in the enchanting world this song weaves.

