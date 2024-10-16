Is Shraddha Kapoor Joining Nani in Odela 2? Latest Updates Inside!

Dasara is one of the superhit films in Telugu. Nani and Keerthy Suresh played the lead roles in the film. Srikanth Odela directed the film. It is his debut film as a director, and he scored a grand success. Dasara grossed over ₹100 crore at the box office, marking the most significant success of Nani’s career. Now, the actor and director are coming up with another film. As per the latest reports, Shraddha Kapoor is in talks about playing the heroine in the movie.

Earlier rumors indicated that the filmmakers had approached Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor for the role. However, there needs to be more clarity on this. Now, Shraddha Kapoor’s name has surfaced as a strong contender. Since this is being developed as a pan-India film, the team is seeking a heroine with a broad appeal. Shraddha might be a valuable addition to the film.

Janhvi Kapoor recently marked her Telugu debut with Devara. She is also working on a film with Ram Charan. Shraddha Kapoor previously starred in Saaho and recently delivered a hit with Stree 2.

Srikanth Odela has done a great job with Dasara and is now coming up with another interesting film. We hear that the film will have a period drama backdrop in Secunderabad. The story is expected to have a significant impact. However, there’s still no confirmation on who will be cast as the heroine. The makers are yet to take a final call on the same.

The film, tentatively titled Nani Odela 2, was launched officially. The new film is not a sequel to Dasara but will have a different story. Sudhakar Cherukuri is producing the film, which is expected to be a major project on the pan-India stage.

The makers will announce the complete details about the cast and crew soon.

