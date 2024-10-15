After the American Citadel starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Russo Brothers are here to entertain fans with the Indian version. We’re talking about Citadel: Honey Bunny, which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the leading roles. The official trailer is out, and promises a rollercoaster ride! Scroll below for our detailed review.

The 2-minute 51-second promo begins with a dapper first look of Varun Dhawan as Bunny, who welcomes you to his spy world full of threats. Along with an agent, Samantha is a dotting mother and looks super promising in both roles. The trailer is an action spectacle filled with fun one-liners and thrilling moments. It will not be one of the usual series, but a perfect combination of heart-in-your-mouth and some light-hearted moments.

The dialogues will surely tickle your funny bone and are very well supported by strong background music. The series also boasts of a powerful supporting cast, including Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar. All in all, it looks like Raj & DK have knocked it out of the park as Citadel: Honey Bunny is sure to be a binge-worthy show.