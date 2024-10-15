After the American Citadel starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Russo Brothers are here to entertain fans with the Indian version. We’re talking about Citadel: Honey Bunny, which stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan in the leading roles. The official trailer is out, and promises a rollercoaster ride! Scroll below for our detailed review.
The 2-minute 51-second promo begins with a dapper first look of Varun Dhawan as Bunny, who welcomes you to his spy world full of threats. Along with an agent, Samantha is a dotting mother and looks super promising in both roles. The trailer is an action spectacle filled with fun one-liners and thrilling moments. It will not be one of the usual series, but a perfect combination of heart-in-your-mouth and some light-hearted moments.
The dialogues will surely tickle your funny bone and are very well supported by strong background music. The series also boasts of a powerful supporting cast, including Kay Kay Menon, Simran Bagga, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar. All in all, it looks like Raj & DK have knocked it out of the park as Citadel: Honey Bunny is sure to be a binge-worthy show.
We’re a tad bit sad that it isn’t releasing as a movie in theatres. The epic trailer would have grabbed many eyeballs and shattered records at the box office with a seemingly strong content!
Where to watch Citadel: Honey Bunny?
Citadel: Honey Bunny will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7, 2024. It will be available in India and more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.
Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s show will surely garner major viewership. It is now to be seen whether the spy series lives upto the hype and ends up becoming the most-watched show on Amazon Prime Video.
More about Citadel: Honey Bunny
Directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK), Honey Bunny is written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK. The series is produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes from AGBO, alongside David Weil (Hunters), executively produce Citadel: Honey Bunny and all series within the world of Citadel. Midnight Radio is also an executive producer.
