Kangana Ranaut, the Queen of Bollywood, is known for her bold nature and ability to speak her mind without fear. In an interview, the actress once revealed her thoughts on going to the Oscars. Read on.

A few years back, when Kangana Ranaut appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, she opened up about her personal and professional life. When asked about her Hollywood aspirations, the actress said she has no plans, as she is pretty rooted and happy here. Further, when asked if she wins an Oscar, will she go to receive it? Here’s what the actress said: “She will not go. Not even if it happens.” Listening to her response, the audience applauded her.

For the uninitiated, Kangana Ranaut is a four-time National Award Winner. However, she does not attend award shows. The actress has often said that she has no friends in Bollywood and maintains a distance from Bollywood parties or events. Kangana also said she has made her name for herself in the industry.

Kangana Ranaut will next be seen in her political drama film Emergency, playing the character of former prime minister Indira Gandhi. Recently, the actress-turned-politician appealed to CBFC (Central Board of Film and Certification) to issue the certificate and speed up the release process, as the production team is facing financial losses due to the delay in the release. The film was supposed to be released in cinemas on 6th September.

During an interview with ANI, Kangana Ranaut stated, “The way I have made this film, I got no support from the film industry. I am the producer of the film along with other partners. A delay in release is a loss for all. Netflix is also calling repeatedly since the film had to be released on the platform after the theatrical release. I think the censor board should take the responsibility to release this film as soon as possible.”

Kangana once revealed that she had to sell the property in Mumbai due to a delay in receiving the censor certificate for the film. The actress bought the property for Rs 20.7 Crore in 2017 and sold it for Rs 32 Crore.

