When Priyanka Chopra was called a bada** James Bond by the Russo Brothers!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the international star known for her accomplishments across Bollywood and Hollywood, has come a long way in her acting career. After winning Miss World in 2000, she rose to fame in Indian cinema with hits like Fashion and Barfi. Later, she made her mark in Hollywood with the TV series Quantico, becoming one of the few Indian actors to achieve international success. Her stint in the action-thriller series Citadel earned her critical acclaim as she delivered mind-blowing action sequences and emotional depth.

The actress starred alongside Richard Madden. While her spy agency work was a success, her performance was praised by some of the renowned personalities in the industry, including the Russo Brothers. During a throwback interview with Total Film Magazine, Joe and Anthony Russo once applauded Priyanka Chopra for her work in Quantico. They said, “Priyanka is really gifted physically.” They called her character “bada**” and admitted that she “kicks a lot of a** in the show.” Not only this, they claimed her character, Nadia, in Citadel “is driving a lot of the action for the better part of the series, and Richard’s character is playing catch up,”

In the interview, the Russo Brothers admitted that the idea behind Citadel excited them from the start, and they were eager to explore it further. Anthony Russo also shared their vision of creating a “spy-verse” with the series, hinting at plans to expand the Citadel universe.

They also claimed to present something that people have been waiting for a long time- seeing Priyanka as 007. The filmmakers revealed they love James Bond and have been inspired by the character. They will present another version of the iconic character in the spy-thriller series. Citadel is streaming on Prime Video.

