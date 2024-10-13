The real and superhero archery worlds are very different. Jeremy Renner might have mastered the bow, but when it came to Hawkeye’s moves, he had to rely on more than just accuracy. What really helped him step into Hawkeye’s boots? Music. Renner revealed that he creates a playlist for every character he plays, and Hawkeye was no exception.

While he didn’t share what songs made the cut, we wouldn’t be surprised if it included some alternative rock—Renner, after all, has a musical side, even recording an album of his own. “Music can transport you into a mood or place of mind,” Renner said, and it seems it worked like a charm for his Hawkeye transformation.

“Real archery is not superhero Hawkeye archery,” Renner admitted during a Comic Con Q&A. The actor trained to shoot arrows like a pro, but his character’s style is more about flair—think spinning the bow like a baton or using it as a blunt weapon. Still, that Olympic-level training gave Renner the foundation he needed, even if it wasn’t always practical for the fast-paced action scenes.

But it wasn’t all smooth sailing. Patricia Gonsalves, an expert archer and advisor on shows like Arrow, pointed out that Hawkeye’s comic-book bow draw weight’s a whopping 250 pounds—a number that made her laugh out loud. “There’s absolutely no reason to have that sort of draw weight,” she asserted, adding that it would be overkill unless Hawkeye was planning on taking down a tank!

Speed was another area where Renner had to push the limits. While Hawkeye’s DC counterpart, Green Arrow, can shoot 29 arrows a minute, Gonsalves explained that in reality, 12 arrows a minute is ideal for most archers. But Hawkeye’s rapid-fire style isn’t totally unrealistic—though shooting that fast with a 250-pound bow? No way.

Accuracy is where Renner really shined, especially on screen. Hawkeye’s ability to hit moving targets (without even looking!) is legendary, though it defies physics. Gonsalves pointed out the “archer’s paradox,” where an arrow moves in multiple directions at once—forward, spinning, and wriggling like a fish. But Renner pulled off some impressive shots in The Avengers, with audiences barely noticing the occasional slip in form.

By the time The Avengers hit theaters, Renner’s Hawkeye had become a fan favorite, making him more than just “some guy with a bow and arrow.” While Renner’s technique wasn’t perfect, he sold the role with his raw intensity, making every arrow count.

Jeremy Renner might not have become a full-blown Olympian, but he certainly aced the part of Hawkeye—and helped boost archery’s popularity along the way.

