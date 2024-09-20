Renner spilled the details on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, saying, “I remember they tried to bring me over[seas] for a week so they could kill my character, and I was like, ‘No, you don’t get to do that. You’re not going to drag me over there and just kill my character.’” Renner made it clear he wanted more for his character. “If you’re going to use my character, you’re going to do it right.”

Ghost Protocol (2011) and Rogue Nation (2015) are the first two entries in Renner’s involvement with the franchise. Even though he didn’t appear in Fallout, Renner’s still considering a return. In a chat with Collider, he revealed he’d love to reprise Brandt. “I love those guys. I love Tom so much. We had so much fun, and I love that character a lot.”

Time commitment was a factor too. Renner shared that filming in London for extended periods didn’t fit his life at the time. “It requires a lot of time away. I had to go be a dad. It just wasn’t gonna work out then,” Renner explained. But with his daughter now older, he’s more open to returning, saying, “Maybe now… that could happen. I’d always jump into a Mission: Impossible anytime.”

As for those rumors that Paramount once saw Renner as a possible successor to Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt? Renner shot them down. “No, it was always Tom’s show,” he said, adding that any shift in the lead would be Cruise’s decision.

Renner praised Cruise’s relentless work ethic, calling him a beast. For now, Renner’s on the sidelines of Mission: Impossible—but never say never.

