The legendary comic book wizard, Stan Lee, sprinkled his charm across the MCU. If you’re itching to revisit his cameo kingdom, let’s dive into the whimsical world of Lee’s greatest hits.

Let’s rewind to The Trial of the Incredible Hulk (1989). Lee’s debut was as a jury member in Hulk’s daydream trial. Fast forward to X-Men (2000), where he’s the hot dog guy who casually serves mutants while Senator Kelly makes a splash from the sea.

In Spider-Man (2002), Lee saves a girl from a Green Goblin explosion. In Daredevil (2003), he reads a newspaper with Matt Murdock and turns a poor film wonderful. Hulk (2003) features a security guard who accidentally obtains a gamma dose, giving him superpowers!

Lee shined in Spider-Man 2 (2004), saving a woman from falling debris, and Fantastic Four (2005) as mailman extraordinaire Willie Lumpkin. In X-Men: The Last Stand (2006), Jean Grey’s telekinesis gives him a garden hose shower, confusing his neighbor.

The actor shares wisdom in Spider-Man 3 (2007): “You know, I guess one person can make a difference.” He’s the elegant man turned away from Reed Richards’ wedding in Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007)—what a fashion faux pas!

Tony Stark mistook Lee for Hugh Hefner in Iron Man (2008), his MCU debut. Unknowingly, he drinks gamma-tainted Coke and gets Hulk’s nastiness in The Incredible Hulk (2008). He’s confused for Larry King in Iron Man 2 (2010) and humorously tries to lift Thor’s hammer with his pickup truck in Thor (2011).

In Captain America: The First Avenger (2011), Lee plays a WWII commander who hilariously misidentifies Cap. He quips about superheroes in New York in The Avengers (2012) and dances to classical music in The Amazing Spider-Man (2012) while Spider-Man and the Lizard destroy the library.

Lee was memorable as a mental ward prisoner in Thor: The Dark World (2013) and a beauty contest judge in Iron Man 3. He plays a confused security officer in Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and a graduate attendee giving his opinion during Parker’s graduation in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

He voices Fred’s dad in Big Hero 6 and flirts with a beautiful woman in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). Lee played an old vet and newspaper borrower in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (2014) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).

Lee is a suave barman with a witty line in Ant-Man (2015) and a strip club emcee in Deadpool (2016)—classic Lee! Captain America: Civil War (2016) had him delightfully mistake Stark’s name for “Tony Stank,” while X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) had him with his wife Joan in a heartwarming appearance.

The actor’s whirlwind of cameos in Doctor Strange (2016) included four appearances in one day. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 (2017), he’s an astronaut spinning tales, tying his roles together as the same character across all films. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) showed Lee yelling at Spider-Man from his window, channeling his inner grumpy old man.

In The Gifted (2017) and Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Lee played a limo driver and a funny cosmic barber. He plays the “thirsty gambler” at a South Korean casino in Black Panther (2018). Deadpool 2 (2018) included his visage on a mural in a blink-and-you-missed-it sequence, while Avengers: Infinity War (2018) featured him as a calm bus driver watching a spaceship.

Lee’s automobile shrinks in Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018), and he gives Eddie Brock meaningful counsel in Venom (2018). Lee’s likeness appeared in Marvel show posters and pictures, honoring him in Daredevil and Jessica Jones.

Stan Lee’s cameos were more than Easter eggs—they were a humorous tribute to his massive effect on Marvel. His legendary performances will continue to tickle our funny bones and warm our hearts long after the legend is gone. Excelsior!

