Sydney Sweeney began her debut in Hollywood with small roles in TV shows like Criminal Minds and Grey’s Anatomy.

The actress gained widespread recognition from her role in HBO’s Euphoria and The White Lotus, leading her to star in big projects like The Voyeurs and Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Sweeney’s portrayal of Cassie Howard in Euphoria was critically acclaimed, but her casting wasn’t easy.

In a throwback interview with British GQ, the actress once shared Euphoria’s casting director’s hurtful comment about not having the right looks for playing TV. She admitted that she was told by an industry professional that she could never make it in TV shows. During the interview, Sweeney was asked about any moment she’s “gone out of her way to surpass people’s expectations of her.” She then revealed that a casting director once told her that she “will never be on a TV show” because she didn’t have the “right look.”

She continued, “Now, I’m on some of the biggest TV shows in the world.”

This wasn’t the first time Sweeney received some harsh criticism about her appearance. In the interview, Sweeney shared that she received comments about her looks from a peer’s mother. She said, “I’m a very active person. I get hurt. I get bruises. I get cuts. I think I came back from laser tag, and I had rug burns all over my legs because I got really into it. And she sat me up on the counter and told me that no boy will ever love me if I have marks on my body. I told her, well, I guess I’m just gonna have to love myself.”

Well, she did prove the naysayers wrong. She stars alongside another A-list actor, Zendaya, on Euphoria, which was renewed for a third season.

