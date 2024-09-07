The critically acclaimed dark comedy series, The White Lotus, became a unique television staple with the rotating cast to tell the story of the lives of wealthy guests at a luxury resort.

Created by Mike White, the show featured humor, social commentary, and twists. While each season had a star-studded cast, including Jennifer Coolidge, Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Sydney Sweeney, and Aubrey Plaza, the Euphoria star nearly didn’t portray her character.

In a throwback interview with Variety, Sweeney admitted that she wasn’t seen initially as a right fit for The White Lotus Season 1 character, Olivia Mossbacher, because of her existing role in HBO’s Euphoria. She shared, “There are always people who see me as Cassie or see me as Olivia. They send me scripts that are just like that. It’s the ones I have to fight for that usually are the ones that I want that are different, like ‘Reality.’ I had to audition for it. I had to put myself on tape and send in my audition just like everybody else. It was the same for ‘White Lotus.’ They didn’t think that I was right for ‘White Lotus,’ because I did ‘Euphoria.’”

She continued, “So I put myself on tape, I auditioned for ‘White Lotus’ just like everybody else and had a call back like everybody else. I could get offered roles that are similar to the ones that I’ve played, but the ones that are different, the ones that surprise people that I do, are the ones that I usually have to fight for.”

Following the success of The White Lotus Seasons 1 and 2, the show has been renewed for season 3, and it is confirmed that the upcoming season will be set in Thailand. Reflecting on season 3, White shared that it will feature a satirical and funny look at death and Easter religion and spirituality. The White Lotus Season 1 featured money and Season 2 was about sex.

Must Read: The Penguin Release Update: Here’s When New Episodes Of The Colin Farrel Starrer Batman Spin-Off Will Air On HBO

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News