Sydney Sweeney makes a dreamy entrance at an event during the 81st Venice Film Festival. The young actress is hailed as the latest sex symbol in the film industry and does well professionally. Her romantic comedy Anyone But You did wonders at the box office, and the viewers largely appreciated and enjoyed her chemistry with co-star Glen Powell. Sydney’s look for the evening is a sheer delight, and stay with us as we decode her look.

Sydney’s acting career began with starring as a guest star in shows including Grey’s Anatomy and Pretty Little Liars. She gained recognition for her roles in Everything Sucks!, The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects. For the unversed, she also featured in celebrated director Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, led by Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie. She is also a part of HBO’s critically acclaimed series Euphoria.

As per a Hindustan Times report, Sydney Sweeney recently graced the Armani Beauty event at the 81st Venice International Film Festival. The Euphoria star sported a gorgeous, dramatic gown with floral details and sequins. She definitely stood out from the rest. Sydney has always mesmerized her fans with her chic and dainty fashion sense. The actress wore a black velvet gown with a sheer bust embellished with floral and sequin attachments.

The Anyone But You actress’ dress featured a long black pleated skirt with a cascading train. Sydney Sweeney’s ensemble featured off-the-shoulder sleeves detailing similar to a stole wrapped around her. She paired her outfit with some pretty accessories.

For makeup, Sydney wore a full-coverage foundation base with rosy blush. Sweeney wore glittery eyeshadow and loads of mascara on the eyes. The actress went for a caramel lip shade and some gloss over it. She accessorized her beautiful ensemble with silver and diamond jewelry. Sydney wore a few statement rings and an analog watch. Lastly, her blonde hair was kept open and perfectly combed, falling on one side.

Her pictures and video clips have gone viral on social media platform X; check it out here.

On the professional front, the Anyone But You star was last seen in the horror movie Immaculate.

