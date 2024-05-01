Anyone But You, starring Glen Powell and Sydney Sweeney, continues ruling hearts on the OTT platform. It has been a week since the movie has been made available on Netflix. It had a successful run in the theatres, and after entertaining the cinemagoers with their sizzling chemistry, the duo continues to do the same on OTT. Scroll below for deets.

It is loosely based on William Shakespeare’s Much Ado About Nothing. Will Gluck directed it, and the supporting cast included Alexandra Shipp, GaTa, Hadley Robinson, Michelle Hurd, Dermot Mulroney, Darren Barnet, Bryan Brown, and Rachel Griffiths. Glen and Sydney’s friendship and off-the-screen dynamics were in the news consistently, and they helped promote the film, resulting in its success. The film was made on a reported budget of $90 million.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s movie Anyone But You started streaming on Netflix from April 26. The movie has already entered Netflix’s Global Top 10 Movies list for the week of April 22-April 28. It has garnered 10.6 million views within its first week of release on the platform. The movie has been watched for 18.3 million hours.

Anyone But You opened to $6 million in the US theatres. Domestically, it has been the top-grossing R-rated comedy since 2015, and globally, it has been the highest-rated rom-com since 2016’s Bridget Jones’s Baby. Sydney Sweeney’s movie finished its domestic run at $88.3 million; internationally, it earned $130.8 million. Will Gluck’s film ended its global run at $219.1 million.

Meanwhile, Zack Snyder’s sci-fi film Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver enjoys the top spot with 18.8 million views. In the third position is Woody Woodpecker Goes To Camp, with 9.2 million views. Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire has 6 million views and is enjoying a secure fourth place on Netflix’s Global Top 10 Movies list. It is followed by What Jennifer Did in #5 and Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut at #6 with 5.2 million and 4.4 million views, respectively.

Smurfs: The Lost Village is at #7 with 3.7 million views, followed by Lifemark in the #8 position having 3.5 million views. At number #9 is Hotel Mumbai, with 2.8 million views, and the closing spot, #10, is occupied by Glass, with 2.7 million views.

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell‘s Anyone But You is streaming on Netflix.

