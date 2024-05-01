Dwaney Johnson is one of the most popular stars in Hollywood, who was initially a WWE wrestler. The Rock is set to appear alongside another Hollywood heartthrob, Chris Evans, in the upcoming movie Red One. A recent report has exposed the Black Adam star’s notorious on-set habits, allegedly adding a hefty amount to the film’s production budget. Keep scrolling to know.

The movie also features Lucy Liu and Mary Elizabeth Ellis. It has been directed by Hake Kasdan and taken from an original story by Hiram Garcia. Amazon MGM Studios is producing Dwayne and Chris’ actioner in association with Seven Bucks Production.

According to The Wrap’s expose report, insiders have accused him of being late for the Red One shoot, which allegedly increased the film’s budget by at least $50 million. In addition to his tardiness, the crew claimed to see The Rock urinate in water bottles to save time. One of the insiders said, “On set, away from his trailer, if he needs to pee, he doesn’t go to the public bathroom. He pees in a Voss water bottle, and his team or a PA has to dispose of it.”

Another insider explained, “It was a f–king disaster.” One insider stated, “Dwayne truly doesn’t give a f–k.” Speaking of Dwayne Johnson’s lateness and lack of professionalism on the Red One’s set, a source quipped, “The only thing Dwayne was consistent at was being chronically late.” Contrary to that, two sources close to the production told the media outlet that, on average, he was no more than an hour late to set.

Meanwhile, the report states that Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans starrer Red One’s budget has soared above $250 million due to Dwayne’s lateness—his tardiness added at least $50 million to the film’s budget.

Red One, starring Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, is expected to be released on November 15, 2024.

