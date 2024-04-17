Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, made a splash with his recent stint in WWE. The electrifying veteran returned to pro wrestling after a long time, and his storyline with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline was really interesting. While his comeback stint has ended, Johnson has clearly given a hint that he has big plans for next year’s WrestleMania, WrestleMania 41. Keep reading to know more!

As per rumors, Johnson was supposed to have a feud with Roman Reigns, leading to his big match at WrestleMania XL. However, his rumored plan was twisted as he joined hands with The Bloodline, and the actual big event took place between Cody Rhodes and Roman. However, this storyline enjoyed a positive response, but sadly, Johnson is now out of his Final Boss character.

After his appearance at WrestleMania XL, The Rock posted a video on Instagram and thanked fans for their love. He even praised Seth Rollins and congratulated both Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes for their current glorious run in WWE. In the video, he said, “I want to say congratulations to the men I was in the ring with; these guys are the best on the planet. Congratulations to Cody Rhodes, the new Universal champion. As I said when The Final Boss returns, he’s coming back for you. Gonna make you bleed again, boy (laughs).”

The Rock further applauded Roman Reigns for his run as a Universal Champion by calling it ‘incredible.’ He further praised Seth Rollings, terming him as the real most valuable player (MVP) of the entire WrestleMania XL weekend. Towards the end, he even hinted that he might return at WrestleMania 41, thus leaving his fans excited. He quoted, “Now my sights are set on the next WrestleMania. But that’s down the road.”

Here’s the post:

