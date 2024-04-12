WrestleMania XL turned out to be the most successful event in the history of WWE, and behind such a glorious success, there’s a contribution of several big players. One such is Drew McIntyre, who delivered a blockbuster match with Seth Rollins. With such a commendable run, there’s one surprising update about the contract renewal of McIntyre and below is all you need to know.

Ever since Drew returned to WWE in 2017, he has been enjoying a highly successful and acclaimed run. His new avatar got him several title shots and some remarkable opportunities. Talking about the recent storyline, the Scottish warrior defeated Seth Rollins to win the World Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately, Drew could flaunt his title just for a few moments as after he was attacked by CM Punk, Damien Priest cashed in his Money In The Bank contract and became the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Coming back to the talks about the contract, Fightful Select reports that Drew McIntyre has not signed a new deal with WWE yet. While such a relaxed approach regarding retaining pro-wrestlers isn’t new for WWE under the new regime, it is to be noted that the Scottish Psychopath is still to come under the new contract of WWE. Reportedly, he won’t hesitate to try his hands at new promotions.

It is learned that the previous deal with Drew McIntyre was supposed to end following The Showcase Of The Immortals, but it was extended due to Drew’s WrestleMania XL match. It is further reported that the pro-wrestling superstar is positive about staying with WWE, and a new contract might be signed during the next few months.

Meanwhile, recently, veteran wrestling journalist Bill Apter, while talking on The Wrestling Time Machine Podcast, shared that even though Drew McIntyre will be a big addition to the roster of AEW, he will continue to stay with WWE. Also, even if he joins AEW, he won’t get to use his ring name, Drew McIntyre, and that would make a huge difference in terms of recognition.

