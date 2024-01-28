A lot of things are happening in the world of WWE right now. Recently, ex-CEO Vince McMahon resigned from the post of the parent company’s executive chairman following s*xual assault allegations. Now, the latest we heard about the promotion is about the lucrative deal that has been cracked with Netflix. Keep reading to know more!

WWE is all geared up to join Netflix!

A few days back, we heard it officially about the pro-wrestling giant joining hands with Netflix. This update came out of nowhere and is said to be a big development in the world of pro wrestling. As per this latest collaboration, which will start in 2025, RAW will be hosted on Netflix. It will be initially available in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., and Latin America.

According to this deal, all WWE events and special shows outside the U.S. will be streamed on Netflix. It also includes documentaries, series, and other projects of the promotion.

WWE is going to earn big with Netflix!

As per several reports, a billion-dollar agreement has been signed between the two giants. But we have a clearer picture due to Deadline’s report, which states that WWE and Netflix have signed a 10-year agreement, and for that, the pro-wrestling company will be making over $5 billion.

As per Variety’s report, WWE will be enjoying over $500 million annually, and it will continue for 10 years. The sum is really huge, and it’s one of the biggest deals in the history of the streaming world.

Meanwhile, WWE currently has an agreement in place with USA Network. As per the deal, the promotion is enjoying a business of $250-$260 million per year, reports SEScoops.

More about WWE

In the other news, former employee Janel Grant has accused Vince McMahon of s*xual assault and trafficking. Following the same, McMahon has resigned from the post of executive chairman of TKO, which serves as WWE’s parent company.

However, Vince McMahon has denied all the allegations made by Janel Grant.

