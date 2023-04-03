John Cena, who is currently an established star in Hollywood, began his journey with the wrestling entertainment company, WWE. Unfortunately, his recent outing during the WrestleMania could not impress the audience, as he lost the match to Austin Theory. However, the main event opponent of the big night, Cody Rhodes, once revealed an anecdote about how John Cena would mock other wrestlers and ask them to show up whenever audiences wanted them.

WrestleMania was definitely one of the mega sports events in recent times, as wrestling fans were enthralled by watching their favourite WWE stars fighting each other. The 16-Time WWE champion, the leader of the Cenation showing up at the biggest stage of all, just boosted the crowd. As he lost his shot at the United Championship, his fans were enthralled to watch their Champion back in the ring!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cody Rhodes, who recently faced Roman Reigns at the main event of WrestleMania, once talked about how John Cena would often make fun of the entire WWE roster. During a conversation on Sports Illustrated, he revealed his talks with John Cena during their carpool rides. “It’s your time to get it all out, all the venom out so that when you show up the next day at work, you’re like ‘ah, it’s great. I can work with this guy, this girl all day long, no issue.”

During the conversation, Cody Rhodes discussed his friendship with the Fast & Furious star John Cena. As Cody started his WWE career in 2007, he had amazing memories with the leader of the Cenation, John Cena. He revealed that Cena always wanted to reward audiences with something from a psychological standpoint as they clap their hands or stomp their feet. “You gotta keep making them interactive in what we do. And that was always where he went back to,” added the WWE star.

While faith was not on their side at the recent WrestleMania 39, both of them lost their respective matches, John Cena and Cody Rhodes do have a solid fan base. John Cena’s upcoming Fast and Furious movie, Fast X is scheduled to release on 19 May 2023.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson To John Cena – Ahead Of WrestleMania 39, Let’s Take A Look At WWE Superstars Who Made A Mark In Hollywood

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News