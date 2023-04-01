For several decades WWE has been the leading brand in ‘sports entertainment’. While the company is primarily known for its professional wrestling matches, the organization has also been known to bring in celebrities from different industries to appear on its shows. These celebrities include actors, musicians, athletes, and even politicians. Today, ahead of WrestleMania 39, let’s take a look at top celebs’ appearances for the brand including Kim Kardashian and others!
Talking about celebrities taking part in WWE, it all started in 1985, when Mohammed Ali appeared at the first-ever WrestleMania as a guest referee in the main event and set the standard for the event, making it the pinnacle of pop culture events. After that, some big names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Kim Kardashian, and many more have become a part of WrestleMania. In this article, we’ll be looking at the top 5 celebrities appearing on WWE shows.
Floyd Mayweather Jr
Floyd Mayweather Jr is one of the most successful boxers in history, with a record 50-win streak. In 2008, Mayweather appeared on WWE Raw, where he confronted The Big Show. The two eventually faced off at WrestleMania XXIV, where Mayweather defeated The Big Show in a no-disqualification match.
Mike Tyson
Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxers of all time, and he has also made a name for himself as an actor and a media personality. In 1998, Tyson made a surprise appearance on WWE Raw, where he served as a special enforcer for the main event. Tyson got involved in the match and even helped Stone Cold Steve Austin win the WWE Championship.
Shaquille O’Neal
Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest basketball players of all time and has also made a name for himself as a television personality. In 2016, Shaq appeared on WWE Raw, where he confronted the Big Show. The two eventually faced off at WrestleMania 33, where Shaq emerged victorious.
Kim Kardashian
The reality TV star, model and businesswoman, Kim Kardashian hosted a segment of WrestleMania 24 in 2008. Kim highlighted the showpiece of the sport’s entertainment calendar, which also featured Floyd Mayweather taking up Big Show.
Muhammad Ali
As a guest referee in the main event of WrestleMania I, “The Greatest” Muhammad Ali could not help but get caught up in the action as the match kicked into high gear. The heavyweight icon joined as an outside referee for the battle between Roddy Piper and Mr. T. Ali had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease the previous year, but that didn’t stop him from getting involved. After Mr. T slammed Piper into the mat, the pro wrestler took exception. As a result, Hulk Hogan and Ace jumped in the ring as a full-blown scrap broke out.
Meanwhile, for those who don’t know, the live coverage of WWE WrestleMania 39 will be telecasted on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi) & Sony sports Ten 4 (Tamil & Telugu) channels on the 2nd and 3rd April 2023 from 5:30 am (IST). It will be followed by “ExtraaaDhamaal– WrestleMania” at 9:30 am (IST) on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 & Sony sports Ten 4 channels in English, featuring live guests such as WWE superstar Jinder Mahal, who will share their views on WrestleMania match results, along with live fan interaction and much more.
