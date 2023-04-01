For several decades WWE has been the leading brand in ‘sports entertainment’. While the company is primarily known for its professional wrestling matches, the organization has also been known to bring in celebrities from different industries to appear on its shows. These celebrities include actors, musicians, athletes, and even politicians. Today, ahead of WrestleMania 39, let’s take a look at top celebs’ appearances for the brand including Kim Kardashian and others!

Talking about celebrities taking part in WWE, it all started in 1985, when Mohammed Ali appeared at the first-ever WrestleMania as a guest referee in the main event and set the standard for the event, making it the pinnacle of pop culture events. After that, some big names like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Floyd Mayweather Jr, Kim Kardashian, and many more have become a part of WrestleMania. In this article, we’ll be looking at the top 5 celebrities appearing on WWE shows.

Floyd Mayweather Jr

Floyd Mayweather Jr is one of the most successful boxers in history, with a record 50-win streak. In 2008, Mayweather appeared on WWE Raw, where he confronted The Big Show. The two eventually faced off at WrestleMania XXIV, where Mayweather defeated The Big Show in a no-disqualification match.