Dwayne Johnson To John Cena - Ahead Of WrestleMania 39, Let's Take A Look At WWE Superstars Who Made A Mark In Hollywood

WWE superstars are known for their larger-than-life personalities, incredible athleticism, and captivating performances. However, it is not uncommon for these talented performers to branch out into other forms of entertainment, including Hollywood. Over the years, several WWE superstars have made their mark on the big screen, showcasing their versatility as actors and solidifying their status as true icons. So, ahead of WrestleMania 39, let’s take a look at the top WWE Superstars who made their mark in Hollywood.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

Dwayne Johnson, better known as ‘The Rock’, is perhaps the most successful WWE superstar to transition to Hollywood. He made his acting debut in 2001 as the ‘Scorpion King’ in ‘The Mummy Returns’ and has since starred in numerous blockbuster films, including the ‘Fast And Furious’ franchise, ‘Jumanji’, and ‘Moana’. He has become one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood and has solidified his status as an A-list celebrity.

Ronda Rousey

This American professional wrestler, former judoka, mixed martial artist, former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion and former WWE RAW & SmackDown Women’s Champion, has now become one of the most recognizable faces in the world of women fighters in the world. Ronda Rousey is now all set to venture into Hollywood to widen her horizons as a celebrity. With multiple movie appearances already to her name, such as ‘The Expendables’, ‘Fast & Furious 7’, ‘Entourage’ and many more, ‘the baddest woman on the planet’ has become another WWE Superstar, who has successfully transitioned into a legit Hollywood action movie star.

John Cena

When it comes to WWE stars who made their mark in Hollywood, one certainly cannot miss John Cena from the list. Fans will get to see him again as he returns to WWE this year by challenging Austin Theory for the United States Championship. He has starred in films such as ‘The Suicide Squad’, ‘Daddy’s Home 2’, ‘Bumblebee’ and was the lead for the popular television series ‘Peacemaker’. Cena has also made a name for himself as a host and executive producer of reality shows like ‘American Grit’ and ‘Wipeout’.

Dave Bautista

Dave Bautista, also known as ‘Batista’, is a former WWE champion who has become a fan-favourite in Hollywood. He has starred in movies such as ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, ‘Blade Runner 2049’, and ‘Army of the Dead’. Bautista has shown a talent for both action and comedy, making him a versatile actor with a bright future.

Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan, one of the biggest WWE stars of the 1980s, who later made a name for himself in Hollywood. He starred in movies such as ‘No Holds Barred’, ‘Thunder in Paradise’, and ‘Mr Nanny’. Hogan’s larger-than-life persona translated well onto the big screen and helped him transition into a successful actor in the ’90s.

Steve Austin

Steve Austin, also known as “Stone Cold,” is one of the most popular WWE superstars of the attitude era. He has since transitioned into Hollywood, starring in films such as ‘The Condemned’ and ‘The Expendables’. Austin’s tough-guy persona and charisma have made him a natural fit for action movies.

The Miz

The Miz, who will be hosting the WWE WrestleMania 39 this year, successfully transitioned to Hollywood some time ago. He has starred in films such as ‘The Marine 3: Homefront’ and ‘Santa’s Little Helper’. The Miz has also appeared on reality shows like ‘Total Divas’ and ‘The Challenge’, showcasing his versatility as an entertainer.

WWE superstars have proven time and time again that they’re more than just wrestlers. Many have successfully shifted to Hollywood, showcasing their acting talents and becoming true icons in the entertainment industry. These WWE superstars have often heard what the WWE Universe wants and have returned to the squared circle to entertain them once again. From Dwayne Johnson to John Cena, these WWE superstars have left an indelible mark on both the wrestling and film industries.

