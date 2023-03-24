Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is right now one of the highest-earning Hollywood stars, but his roots lie in the wrestling ring of WWE. While the wrestler-turned-actor is not seen in the wrestling ring for quite some time, the fans always await the People Champ to appear. Known for his electrifying moves and iconic signature step, The People’s Elbow, The Rock is one of the greatest wrestlers ever.

Being one of the influential wrestlers from the Attitude Era of WWE, the Rock’s People’s Elbow is still said to be one of the most electrifying finishers in wrestling history. However, would you believe it if we tell you that it was not his original idea and he seemingly copied it from The Great Muta? Well, read on ahead to find out the reality.

As per a report by Sportskeeda, Dwayne Johnson copied the manoeuvre that involved him delaying the strike as he first took off his elbow pads to pop the audience before hitting the ropes of the rings. As it involved a crowd reaction, it was named the People’s Elbow. However, The Great Muta recently revealed during his recent chat with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi that The Rock “admitted that his People’s Elbow was a mimic” of his finisher move.

“I met him before two or three times. He actually admitted that his People’s Elbow was a mimic of my move. So I asked him for royalties. But we were joking, and he didn’t pay anything, but we really had a good conversation,” revealed Keiji Muto, aka The Great Muta, while explaining about Dwayne Johnson’s people elbow.

The original finishing move by The Great Muta received a bit of backlash because of its delayed nature and not being impactful enough. However, The Rock copied it in style and made his finishing move by adding a bit of electrifying energy!!

