WWE-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson has roots in the wrestling ring and is often considered one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. However, the former wrestler was once bullied during his wrestling days, as AEW star Chris Jericho claimed. Read on to find out what actually happened between the stars.

Before becoming one of the highest-paid Hollywood stars, The Rock started his journey with wrestling giant WWE. Being one of the most profound stars of the Attitude Era, the fans are hoping that Brahma Bull might return to the ring at the upcoming WrestleMania event. While that is still under wraps, read ahead to learn more about The Rock.

As reported by Sports Keeda, AEW star Chris Jericho talked about Dwayne Johnson’s real-life issues with Shawn Michaels. While he was chatting with fans on his edition of Saturday Night Special, he was asked about Bret Hart’s accusations of Triple H and Shawn Micheals bullying Dwayne The Rock Johnson.

“As far as I know, that’s true, from what The Rock told me. That’s the reason why [he] and Shawn Michaels never worked a match. I think Shawn might have insulted The Rock when he was a kid, in Hawaii,” said Chris Jericho, confirming the accusations by the Hall of Famer, Bret Hart.

Chris Jericho was once a big name in the WWE before he went to AEW. However, he has still taken on one of the biggest stars in the company and was mostly known for his iconic entrance. The former WWE Champion alleged that the duo used to bully Johnson back when the latter was a young gun in WWE. The Hitman Bret Hart claimed Heart Break Kid and Triple H both used to give the Most Electrifying Man in WWE a hard time during his breakthrough days in the business.

