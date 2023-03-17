With the rise of Tiktok and Instagram, the sight of five girls dancing to Selena Gomez’s tracks in public is normal, but not in Iran. In Iran, where it is illegal for women to dance in public and wearing a hijab is compulsory, five girls grooving to the track was opposed to the extent that they were detained. Read further to know what happened.

The anti-hijab protest in Iran escalated last year following the suspicious death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who was taken into police custody for not wearing a hijab. As a result, women took to the streets to protest against the hijab compulsion and also burnt their hair. However, they did not succeed, as many lost their lives while tens of thousands were arrested. Moreover, the Iranian government used internet blackouts and other means to stop the protest.

Now, a video of five Iranian girls dancing to the track Calm Down by Nigerian singer, Rema, and Selena Gomez is going viral on social media. The group wore crop tops on pyjamas and none tied a hijab on their heads, which was taken as a violation. According to the Italian newspaper la Repubblica, the girls recorded the video on March 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day in a block in the suburbian region of Tehran, Iran.

Wow, it's amazing to see these courageous Iranian girls dancing to the upbeat tune "Calm Down" by Selena Gomez and Rama in Ekbatan, Tehran. Bravo! 👏#IranRevoIution #WomenLifeFreedom #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/zpbWqdoD9Z — آلیس (@Nellmydeardog) March 10, 2023

Soon after the video went viral, the police used CCTV footage to track down the group. They eventually identified them, arrested and detained them for 48 hours.

Their punishment did not end there, as they were later forced to return to the spot to shoot another video, expressing their regret with their heads covered. As a result, the incident led to other women replicating the clip and dancing to Selena Gomez’s song without a hijab as a sign of protest.

What are your views on the same? Let us know in the comments.

