Leonardo DiCaprio starrer 2014 hit The Wolf of Wall Street may have become a pop culture icon now, but it did not go down well with Hollywood actor Ethan Hawke. The actor, who is best known for his movies like Predestination, Before Sunrise, and Before The Devil in one of his earlier interviews, revealed how he considered the film dangerous but in a surprising way.

The Wolf of Wall Street opened to commercial success at the time of its release but raised a few doubtful questions about how it glorified the misogynistic and fed upon degenerated lifestyles of the movie characters. Fort he unversed, the film even scooped a nomination for Best Picture at the 2014 Oscars but lost it to 12 Years a Slave.

Shedding light on the same, Hawke, in a 2017 interview with The Daily Beast, expressed his concerns about Martin Scorsese’s directorial The Wolf of Wall Street. The 57-year-old actor said that even though he enjoyed the movie there were potentially harmful messages that concerned him. In the interview, Hawke asserted, “The Wolf of Wall Street is a dangerous, incendiary work of art. You leave the theatre thinking, ‘Wait a second. I was just force-fed misogyny and awful behaviour for three hours, but I’m very unsure of things.”

Hawke further stated, “This is really playing with my head”, adding, “That movie’s haunted me for a year.” However, the actor feels the movie should have gotten the kind of attention that other Scorsese-like movies experienced. The Hollywood star stated, “A lot of people made a big deal over American Hustle, and that is a very good imitation Scorsese movie, but we had an actual Scorsese movie that came out that same year,” Hawke added.

Speaking on similar lines, DiCaprio in a 2013 interview, told a publication that The Wolf of Wall Street was an “indictment of this world.” The Hollywood star further shedding light on the flick asserted that they may not like these characters but the makers consciously insulate the audience with an intention to make people understand the culture that we all live in.

