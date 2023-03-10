Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber enjoy a massive fanbase and once both the stars were deeply in love with each other. The duo was in an on-and-off relationship that lasted for eight years before finally parting ways in the year 2018. While their fans always manifested them together but sadly, it didn’t happen. But that doesn’t mean the couple never painted the town red. Today, we bring to you when the Baby singer booked an entire Staples Centre in LA to enjoy a romantic date with Sel & dished out major boyfriend goals!

In the year 2011, Sel and Bieber’s romance was at its peak and undeniably every teenager’s dream as well. Back then, Justin decided to woo her ladylove with his romantic gesture by renting out an entire Staples Centre to enjoy a movie date together. Now, isn’t that pure couple goals? Justin had set expectations really high.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Justin Bieber once went out of his way to make his ladylove Selena Gomez feel special. Back in 2011, he had rented out an entire Staples Centre that had 20,000- a seat arena to enjoy a romantic date night with her. The duo enjoyed a candle night dinner and a private screening of the 1997 blockbuster Titanic. Interestingly, later the night, Justin had also tweeted, “Romance isn’t dead. Treat your lady right fellas.”

For the unversed, post his breakup with Selena Gomez, Justin went on marry Hailey Bieber. Both the stars have moved on in their lives but when we talk about some of the most discussed celeb relationships, it’s hard not to mention them.

Recently, Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Bieber were in news owing to Hailey and Selena’s feud. In fact, due to the feud, Hailey went on to lose her 1 million followers because Selenators were in no mood to forgive her. However, later Selena Gomez came out and revealed there are no hard feelings between the ladies and asked her fans to be kind.

