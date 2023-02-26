James Caron’s romantic drama, ‘Titanic’ starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet has been one of the most loved movies of the century. While there are many stories related to the movie’s production, the leading cast once had a problem with one scene. However, as the movie turned out to be a magnanimous hit, the scene also turned out to be one of the most liked scenes of the movie.

Being one of the strict and diligent filmmakers, Cameron’s reputation was only supported by his behavior and methods while shooting Titanic. However, the leading cast of the movie was not fond of the scene where Jack would teach Rose how to spit. Read on for more details as the director explains how it went.

During a conversation with The Buffalo News, James Cameron elaborated on the scene in an interview. He revealed the president of Paramount company “begged” to take out the spitting scene as she hated it. “I wrote this spitting scene where Jack (Leonardo) shows her (Kate) how to spit. The president of my company begged me to take it out. She hated it. My co-producer didn’t like it. The people at Fox didn’t like the scene.”

James Cameron later added, “Leonardo DiCaprio didn’t like it. Kate Winslet didn’t like the spitting scene when we all sat around reading it the first time.” However, the Titanic director eventually convinced everyone to participate in the scene which had a nice reception from the audience. This incident taught the director to always go with his instincts.

As everyone got on board to work on the scene, James Cameron says, “I finally got them to fall in love with it. It’s probably the second or third highest-rated scene in the film.” Cameron later adds, “if I believe strongly in something, I don’t care how many people tell me it’s wrong. It’s got to be a personal issue”.

