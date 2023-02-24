Titanic by James Cameron is one film which will always hold a special place in the hearts of cinegoers. The film was released in 1997 and starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles. It not only changed the career trajectory of both the actors but also made them an overnight sensation among fans across the globe. While the classic film remains very close to our hearts, we bring you a throwback video on the director shot the iconic climax of the film and it’ll leave the true fans with goosebumps. Scroll below to watch the video.

The film completed 25 years of its release last year and on the occasion of the same, James gave various interviews to different outlets talking about the backstory of Titanic. While there has been a lot of brouhaha surrounding the climax scene where fans feel that Rose could have saved Jack and the director tried to recreate the scene and proved his point that no it was not possible.

Now coming back to the topic, an Instagram account named ‘Cinefilos’ shared a video of Titanic from 1997 and the makers including James Cameron are assembling the wooden pieces and making the ship for the climax scene where it gets sunk in the ocean.

As soon as the video went viral, fans started reacting to Titanic’s clip and appreciated James Cameron for his method of shooting films.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cinefilos 🍿 (@reyclaqueta)

Reacting to the video, a user on Instagram commented, “This art of filmmaking is now replaced with cgi and sadly it won’t be the same.”

Another user commented, “Nowadays it would only be shitty CGI on a green screen aging badly within 5 years while this still holds up! Just like the first Jurassic Park movie”

A third user commented, “I would literally watch a 4 hours documentary of how they made this movie.”

A fourth user commented, “So that’s why Leo couldn’t fit on the door!”

What are your thoughts on Titanic’s throwback video? Tell us in the comments below.

