Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been painting the town red with their mushy posts and PDA-filled outings ever since they got back together. The couple, who once dated back in the early 2000s, rekindled their romance in 2021 and officially tied the knot last year. As JLo shared the news of her secret marriage with Ben, she signed the newsletter as Mrs Jennifer Lynn Affleck. Seemingly, JLo has manifested changing her name for long as she once revealed her wish to do the same.

JLo and Ben began dating in 2002 and got engaged the same year. In 2003, the couple postponed their wedding but ended up calling it off as they officially split in January 2004.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck left their fans stunned as they announced their surprise wedding in July last year. The couple had a private ceremony in Las Vegas. However, they later hosted a star-studded wedding in Georgia. Ever since they rekindled their romance, Jennifer Lopez often talks about her married life with the Gone Girl actor. But, the actor has seemingly dreamt about the wedding decades earlier.

In a 2003 chat with Pat O’Brien, which was part of Ben And Jen: A Dateline Special, JLo opened up about her plans after marriage. When Pat asked her is she is willing to change her name, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she will change her name but not professionally. She said, “What do you think my name will be? Am I gonna change it professionally you mean? No, I think I’m going to stay with Jennifer Lopez, but my name will be Jennifer Affleck, obviously.”

Seemingly, Jennifer Lopez had always wanted to change her surname to Affleck. Last year, months after her wedding to Ben, JLo told a news portal that her legal same is Mrs Affleck as they are “joined together.” The actress-singer added that she is nothing but proud of it.

