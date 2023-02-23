Rumours surrounding Marvel, DC and the actors and actresses involved with them are never-ending. Now, we are getting to hear that Ben Affleck’s Daredevil will be coming into the main MCU with Avengers: Secret Wars. With the STudios diving deep into the multiversal saga and with what we’ve already seen in Spider-Man No Way Home and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it will not be hard to bring Ben’s version alongside Charlie Cox’s.

Affleck’s version of ‘Man Without Fear’ was released in 2003, and it might have slipped people’s minds, but the Batman actor did play the role, but unfortunately, it failed to get the response one expected at that time. But over the years and with the R-rated director’s cut, it grew on people and developed its own cult fan base.

Now, according to the Giant Freakin Robot’s trusted and proven sources, Ben Affleck will return as a lawyer by the day and vigilante by night Matt Murdock in Avengers: Secret Wars. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil has already been seen in Spider-Man 3 and the She-Hulk series, and if Ben Affleck’s version comes in MCU as well, it will indeed be a treat for the fans, especially at this point when Marvel is not getting much appreciated for the works they are doing.

Even Marvel’s latest release Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, did not well-received by the audience. It seems MCU is losing its charm after Avengers: Endgame. On the other hand, Ben Affleck created his own fanbase when he stepped into the role of the DC superhero Batman.

For the unversed, Ben’s Daredevil had a cameo in Jennifer Garner’s film about yet another Marvel character, Elektra. But eventually, his cameo was cut from the film, as per sources, and the makers feared that Ben and Jeniifer’s romance would have had a negative impact on it. Garner’s Elektra was released in 2005.

Marvel is currently not going through a really good phase as many of their series and films have not received the expected response, and in the midst of it all, would throwing big names like Ben Affleck bring back the glory? There has been no confirmation of the same from either end. A few days ago, Marvel exec crashed the news of Robert Downey Jr’s return as Iron Man, and after that, there were rumours of Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Black Widow. The rumours are endless, it seems!

