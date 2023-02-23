George Clooney, the actor who donned the cape of Batman in the 1997 released ‘Batman & Robin’ movie was frustrated with Arnold Schwarzenegger for earning more than him. As both actors have earned a lot in the industry throughout their careers, they are undoubtedly one of the most influential actors in the world. However, they featured in ‘Batman & Robin’ which was directed by George Clooney and the movie was a sequel to ‘Batman Forever’.

The movie did not perform well at the Box Office and could not please the critics. It was often considered to be one of the worst superhero movies of all time for its weak plot and film’s depiction of female characters. Along with that, many also called out the movie for the underwhelming acting of the cast.

George Clooney recalled his time shooting ‘Batman & Robin’ and revealed that Arnold Schwarzenegger was paid $25 million for his role which was 20 times more than what he was paid. During a conversation on The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, he also added that they “never even worked together,” but he had to take all the heat.

“Schwarzenegger was paid, I think, $25 million for that, which was like 20 times more than I was paid for it, and, you know, we never even worked together! We worked together one day. But I took all the heat,” said the Batman actor George Clooney.

Due to the negative response that the movie got, George Clooney was unhappy because he had to take all the hate for the performance of the film while Schwarzenegger earned significantly more than him. Directed by Joel Schumacher, “Batman & Robin,” brought in about $107 million at the box office domestically when the production budget amounted to $125 million.

