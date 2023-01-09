James Cameron’s film Avatar: The Way of Water, which was released last year in December, is breaking all the records at the box office. The film received critical reception from the audience and critics as well. Amidst this Avatar 3 is already making headlines and Arnold Schwarzenegger seemingly hinted to star in the third instalment.

Arnold is one of the most popular actors in Hollywood. He is well known for starring in the Terminator series, True Lies, and Aliens under the direction of Cameron. In fact, their affiliation together has provided some of the most influential movies of all time.

James Cameron’s directorial The Avatar: The Way of Water left everyone blown away with its exceptional visuals and beautiful world with meticulously fleshed-out characters. Needless to say, the film even impressed Arnold Schwarzenegger.

It is well known that the Hollywood star does not attend high-profile premieres and keeps himself indulged in his hobbies. He, however, couldn’t resist the temptation to see his good friend’s new creation.

Arnold Schwarzenegger wasn’t disappointed by his decision, as he was mesmerized by the movie both emotionally and visually. The actor expressed his appreciation for the director for again hitting the ball out of the work with the sequel. As reported by Fandom Wire, Arnold said, “All of you know my good friend Jim Cameron has finally released his Avatar sequel this month! I visited the set last year with his giant water tank and motion capture technology, and it was incredible. His creativity is unmatched, and his vision is so clear. There is no way he would spend this much time on a project and not knock it out of the park.”

The Terminator actor’s statement sparked rumours about him starring in Avatar 3 which is slated to release in December 2024.

