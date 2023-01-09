Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are one of the most adored couples in Hollywood, and their banter on their social media often makes their fans go ROFL. Not just in the department of wit, the couple also has great taste in fashion. In one of the red carpet events, a funny mixup caused a really hilarious moment. It became funnier as Blake wore a see-through shirt for the occasion, and a fan’s comment at that time created quite a confusion.

The power couple of Hollywood is expecting their fourth child, and they have been married since 2012. For the unversed, Ryan was previously married to Scarlett Johansson, and Lively was dating her Gossip Girl co-star Penn Badgely.

They first shared the screen together in the film Green Lantern, which came out in 2011. Both Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively have been quite vocal about their relationship, and they often pull each other’s legs on social media, and their funny tweets seldom make the headlines. In an interview on Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show, Blake recalled an incident where a fan publicly declared how much he loved her ‘Te*ts’ [Read Tweets]. Yeah exactly! It definitely created a laugh-worthy moment later on, but initially, it was very confusing and embarrassing for the actress.

Recalling the moment Blake Lively shared the story, she said a fan shouted at her, saying, “your ‘te*ts’ are amazing”. A confused Blake thought to herself, “Are we saying that now?” for the record, she was wearing an extremely see-through shirt that night so one can imagine the confusion. Then the fan went to say, “and your husband’s are even better!” That’s when the actress realised that he was talking about their ‘Tweets’, that prompted her to say, “Oh tweets! Twitter! My Tweets are amazing!”

As she narrated the story to the host Jimmy Fallon, the entire audience, along with the host, burst out in laughter. Check out the hilarious video clip where Blake Lively recounted the incident.

