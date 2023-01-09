The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now moving towards phases 5 and 6 which are confirmed and almost many projects from the lineup are revealed. The roaster includes some very unique and experimental subjects which aren’t yet been explored in the MCU. One of which is the very quirky and never mentioned concept of Thunderbolt. The movie which will have Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova headline the team that also includes David Harbour as Red Guardian and more has become one of the most anticipated films. But what if we tell you Richard Madden’s Ikaris might become the villain?

Thunderbolts is set to feature Pugh, Harbour, with Olga Kurylenko, Harrison Ford, Wyatt Russell, Hannah John-Kamen, Sebastian Stan, and others. The movie will be about the team trying to find Adamantium from Genosha island, which is the body of the celestial Tiamut who was killed in the end of Eternals.

The reports a few days ago said that the movie will have Marvel’s much-awaited Evil Superman Sentry as the villain who will be fighting against Thunderbolts. Now a new report suggests that Sentry will not be a new actor playing the part, but Marvel has already set the base to turn Ikaris played by Richard Madden into the Evil Superman. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

If you are aware, Ikaris in Eternals was not a good man all the while. In fact, he murdered Ajax played by Salma Hayek to stop the team from saving the planet. Even in the end he was against everyone and was stopping them from killing Tiamut. In the climax, we saw him fly into the sun in regret of not being able to save Tiamut.

So now a new theory as per We Got This Covered about Thunderbolts villain Santry suggests that it is Ikaris who will turn into Evil Superman. The fact that Ikaris was already similar to the blue boy scout strengthens the claim even more. The theory says that what if he is not dead by flying in the sun but has absorbed the power of millions of exploding suns and waiting for the time to return.

