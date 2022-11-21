The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now again at a big juncture. The cinema cult recently wrapped its phase 4 with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and now enters Phase 5. The lineup for the next two phases has been majorly confirmed and there are many exciting projects. One of the many unique and attention-catching ones is, of course, Thunderbolts. While it stars all the rebels of the MCU so far, there is no villain so to say against the team. What if we tell you it is an Evil Superman and that too with Ryan Gosling in the contention to play him?

For the unversed, Thunderbolts, set to release in phase 5 of the MCU is a kind of MCU’s Suicide Squad. The team includes Yelena Belova, Bucky Barnes, John Walker, Red Guardian, Taskmaster, and Ghost. It stars Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Harrison Ford, Olga Kurylenko, Wyatt Russell, and Hannah John-Kamen. The movie is right now in the pre-production stage as we speak.

While a lot has been rumoured about the project that has become the talk of the town, there has been very little buzz about the antagonist of the story. Seems like Marvel’s heads have set out to pick one and they are thinking of either Ryan Gosling or Alexander Skarsgard to play their next big villain. Read on to know more.

As per a Comicbook report, Marvel Cinematic Universe heads have zeroed down on one of the Evil Superman-type characters (not sure which one yet) to be the villain in Thunderbolts. To make it even bigger they want to cast a top-order actor to intensify the effect of the villain. The same report says they are eyeing Ryan Gosling and Alexander Skarsgard and will finalize one name after all the permutations and combinations.

However, recently while talking about Thunderbolts, David Harbour, who plays the Red Guardian said, “I have not read a script, but I have been told the arc of the story and how the story goes. It’s very cool. It’s very unique. It also has all this cool action and comedy, from what has been described to me, and then there is a bomb drop thing we add to the universe, which will be very exciting for the movie to do at the end of this particular phase that we’re ending.”

Thunderbolts is set to hit the big screens on July 26, 2024. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

