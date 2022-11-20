Chris Hemsworth has been in a variety of movies and shows in his career but his fans love him the most for his iconic portrayal of Thor in the Marvel movies. On the other hand, as Marvel and DC films have a massive fan following across the globe, Chris Hemsworth’s latest remark on Thor and Aquaman crossover might leave netizens astonished.

Chris is currently gearing up for the release of two of his upcoming films namely Extraction 2 and Furiosa. While Extraction 2 is expected to release in 2023 the fifth film in the Mad Max franchise, Furiosa is set to release in 2024.

Meanwhile, during a recent interview with the Geek House show, as reported by Screenrant, Chris Hemsworth went candid about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When asked whether there could be a crossover between the Disney Comic Book franchise and DCU, he expressed his delight stating that it would be a fun matchup. He went on to say that even a crossover between Thor and Aquaman would be fun while adding that Jason Momoa, who portrays Aquaman, is his good friend.

Chris Hemsworth exclaimed, “It would be cool. Who would be a fun matchup? Thor and Aquaman, that could be fun – you know Jason is a good friend of mine.”

Earlier, Chris spoke to Vanity Fair and hinted at his desire to make an exit from the MCU’s Thor. He said, “Yeah, for sure. I feel like we’d probably have to close the book if I ever did it again, you know what I mean? I feel like it probably warrants that. I feel like it’d probably be the finale, but that’s not based on anything anyone’s told me or any sort of plans. You have this birth of a hero, the journey of a hero, then the death of a hero, and I don’t know—am I at that stage? Who knows?”

