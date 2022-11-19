Superman is one of the most popular superheroes under the umbrella of DC, and whenever we hear the word Superman, we picturise Henry Cavill. However, did you know Jamie Dornan was also in the talks to play the role but lost to Henry at the last moment? Yes, that’s right. Scroll below to find out how he felt when the role went to Henry.

For those who don’t know, Jamie rose to fame after playing Christian Grey’s character in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy, which is based on one of the most popular erotic novels. He starred in the movie along with Dakota Johnson, who played Anastasia Steele.

Well, it’s a continuous journey to do better movies, and get better roles in the film industry. However, when at the beginning of Jamie Dornan’s career, the Irish actor lost DC’s Superman role to a British actor, Henry Cavill, he wanted to prove himself in the arena of movies. In an old interview with The New York Times newspaper, talking about how he has become more ambitious than ever after losing his father, the actor shared, “I’m more ambitious than I’ve ever let on before. It’s like a necessity to deliver and provide, very caveman-esque: I must succeed for these precious little people. Also, since my dad died, it’s lit this extra fire within me, this extra burner of wanting to succeed.”

Jamie Dornan also revealed that he had met with DC’s rival Marvel Studios’ head, Kevin Feige to talk about his dream role in the Marvel Universe. He added, “What have I done, three war movies? You’d think that might help my cause out a little bit with straight men, but probably not. I think you need to be in that comic-book world to really grab their attention.”

Well, we have no proper confirmation on what role Jamie had auditioned for at Marvel, but we can only imagine it was something great!

In the same interview, he also talked about Robert Pattinson‘s massive transformation from being a Vampire as Edward Cullens to becoming Batman for DC. Jamie Dornan said, “I would be lying if I didn’t admit that I feel like him and his people have played it really cleverly. Everything he’s done since Twilight has been really smart and beautifully crafted, and those films aren’t financed on his name had he not been in these movies that made billions of dollars.”

Well, what are your thoughts about Jamie Dornan’s assertion? Let us know in the comments!

