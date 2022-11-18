Kendall Jenner is one of the sisters of Kardashians, who rose to fame after the web show Keeping Up With The Kardashians started to air. However, Kendall started modelling when she was 14 years old, and now she is quite a pro at it. Apart from all of these, she is also an internet sensation and a fashion enthusiast. Her looks often get discussed among the fashion mongers. However, do you know Kendall is expecting her first baby?

Yes, that’s right. Kendall Jenner is expecting her first baby, but it’s not a human one, rather it’s a horse baby! Wondering what is happening? Scroll below to find the scoop.

Kendall Jenner is an animal lover. She has horses, dogs as her pets. As reported in Page Six, in the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kendall found out that one of her horses is pregnant via a surrogate mare. In the video, Ken can be seen getting ready for her Met Gala 2022 look when she exclaimed “Oh my God, I’m having a baby!” and explained it’s a horse baby. She further mentioned, “I just got the news it took. They just texted me that we have an embryo!”

Apparently, Kendall Jenner wanted a foal for her last birthday and had asked her hairstylist Jen Atkin for horse ‘sperm’. In a conversation with Jen Atkin, Kendall can be heard asking, “Remember when I asked you for sperm? Jen was like, ‘I really wanna get something great for Kendall for her birthday.’ And I was like, ‘Sperm. Horse sperm.’”

In the same episode, Kendall further explained that she had to buy the sperm from a ‘stud’ (a male horse) and that she was very picky during the selection as she wanted an ‘Olympian’, referring to her Olympian blood from Caitlyn Jenner. She further joked, “Do you think I didn’t think this through? Only Olympians around here.”

Among all the Kardashian sisters, Kendall Jenner is the one without a baby. In the previous season, Kris her mother had tried to push her for having a baby, but the supermodel shared her hesitations in not having one. She was heard saying to her mom, “You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger,’ but guess what? It’s my life. I don’t know if I’m ready yet. I’m still, like, enjoying life on my own. And I’m OK with that right now.”

Well, now it seems she is gonna be a mom to a lil horse baby! *wink!*

For the unversed, Kendall Jenner has been dating Devin Booker since 2020. What are your thoughts about Kendall’s horse baby? Let us know in the comments!

