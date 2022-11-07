Kendall Jenner went all out in a totally sheer dress, and we can’t stop thinking about it. The supermodel is known for wowing the crowd each time she walks on any red carpet. She puts in the effort, and it shows. But why wouldn’t she? After all, Kendall is a part of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Kylie Jenner, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kim Kardashian are all known for being fashionistas. Coming back to Kendall, the model recently attended the 2022 LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles. Several other celebrities like Olivia Wilde, Andrew Garfield, Billie Eilish, and new beau Jesse Rutherford also attended the event.

So did Kim Kardashian, and while each came in extravagant outfits and looked good, it was Kendall Jenner who wowed us. The model reeked confidence as she walked the red carpet in a sheer black and silver dress. The top half flaunted her toned stomach well down below her belly button and arms while her breasts were covered with thick fabric panels, except for her sideb**b.

At the bottom half, Kendall Jenner electrified everyone in a shimmery silver skirt that almost touched the floor. Though the entire dress looked stunning, the two panels around her belly button stood out, but we’re sure Jenner knew what she was doing.

kendall jenner at the 11th Annual LACMA Art + Film Gala pic.twitter.com/qNvXZKE5Lo — kendall jenner archive (@archivekend) November 6, 2022

The elder Jenner sister had her dark hair down and parted in the middle, and she paired the look with black open-toe heels. Her makeup looked amazing as well. Kendall went with dark brown lipstick, but it was subtle, like the rest of her face.

The dark blush also went well with the entire look and matched the metallic and sheer vibe of the 818 Spirits owner’s dress. She carried her outfit with a sweet smile and a gaze that left us enchanted.

What do you think about Kendall Jenner’s look?

