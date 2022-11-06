Nysa Devgan, daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol is yet to take that first step in Bollywood but has already a massive fanbase. Wherever she goes, Bollywood paparazzi follow her. Even though she hasn’t been in the showbiz industry, her fashion game always stays on point. Whenever she steps outside in the city, she tries to keep up with style trends and put her best fashion foot forward.

Nysa knows what looks good on her and how to carry herself properly, be it in casual wear or a designer outfit or even in ethnic wear.

A few hours ago, we stumbled upon a series of pictures of Nysa Devgan on our social media feed. In the photos, Nysa in Radhika Mehra’s lehenga looked nothing less than a royal princess but with a touch of s*xiness. She can be seen wearing an ice-blue coloured lehenga choli which featured embroidery all over it with silver thread, zari, and sequinned beads. The sleeveless choli had a plunging neckline, and the lehenga had a huge flair. The dupatta had a scalloped hemline with embroidery detailing.

Nysa Devgan accessorised her whole look with a choker, a pair of danglers, and a sleek bracelet. She completed her look with glam but dewy makeup, including a light foundation, soft blush, highlighted cheekbones, defined brows, thin eyeliner, mascara-laden lashes, and n*de pink glossy lip shade. She kept her blow-dry hair open middle-parted.

Her whole look made us sing, “Yeh chand sa roshan chehera, zulfon ka rang sunhera…yeh cheel se neeli aankhein, koi raaz hai inmein gehra…” Nysa’s outfit choice can be a perfect pick for your bridesmaid look! What say?

Well, on other news, Nysa Devgan often gets compared with Janhvi Kapoor when it comes to her looks. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

