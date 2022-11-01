Kiara Advani never misses a chance to steal the limelight at every single event. Every time she steps out she makes heads turn with her sartorial fashion choices. Be it looking a patakha in ethnic or posing sultrily in bikini, she’s been slaying it and how. Recently a couple of Diwali parties took place in the tinsel town and we saw who’s who of Bollywood putting their best fashion foot forward. Once of which was the Shershaah actress, who dazzled like a diva.

The actress is basking in the success of her last films, Bhool Bhualiyaa 2 with Kartik Aaryan and Jug Jugg Jeeyo with Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor.

Recently, celebrity ace designer Manish Malhotra took to Instagram to drop a couple of stunning photos of Kiara Advani looking alluring in his ensemble. Ahead of Diwali, the actress opted for a Bronze Gold metallic saree for a party at the designer’s house. Her photos went viral soon after it surfaced on the web.

In the recently released photos, Kiara Advani looks no less than a goddess in the metallic bronze gold saree which she paired with a matching strap blouse. Letting her eyes do all the talking Kiara opted for nude makeup while keeping her highlighter on point. She ditched all the heavy accessories and opted for medium-sized studs. Kiara mid-partitioned her wavy hair while letting them down. Check out her photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manish Malhotra (@manishmalhotra05)

Currently, Kiara Advani is in the news owing to personal reasons. Strong rumours are abuzz that she and Sidharth Malhotra might take their relationship to the next level. The couple is rumoured to take wedding vows in December this year.

Coming back to her, Kiara Advani’s 24 carat look is the perfect pick for you BFFs cocktail party. So, stop searching for the look and ace it like a pro.

