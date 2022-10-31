Janhvi Kapoor has kick-started the promotions of her upcoming film Mili. The diva, who was last seen in GoodLuck Jerry, has been nailing her promotional looks. Janhvi is currently basking in the success of her last film, which was released on Disney Plus Hostar. The first rush of Mili, which also stars Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa and others, was dropped recently and it’s being lauded by one and all.

The film is a Hindi remake of a Malayalam film titled Helen which was released in 2019. It is backed by her daddy dearest Boney Kapoor.

For her recent outing with father and filmmaker Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor opted for a white saree and she looked alluring. The actress looked like a vision in white with embellished borders. She paired her white saree with a se*y bralette blouse with heavy work on it. The diva gave major Chandni vibes as she looked the spitting image of her late mother Sridevi.

Coming back, Janhvi Kapoor looked enchanting as she paired her outfit with minimal jewelry and wore statement earrings and a finger ring. In makeup, she let her kohl-rimmed eyes do all the talking. Opting for nude lips, she went bold on eyes with heavy lashes. Keeping contouring on point, Janhvi took social media by storm as she exuded full desi vibes. Check out her look below:

Time and again we have seen Janhvi Kapoor slaying different ethnic looks. Right from reusing her mother’s saree to taking inspiration from Sridevi, she has often taken social media by storm.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor has an interesting line up of projects. After Mili, she will next be seen in Nitesh Tiwari directorial Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. She then has Karan Johar’s Mr & Mrs Mahi opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Janhvi Kapoor’s stunning saree look? Do let us know. Meanwhile for such fashion pieces stay tuned to Koimoi!

