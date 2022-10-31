Kiara Advani is the next big thing in Bollywood. Currently, she is basking in the glory of her back-to-back successful films, Shershaah, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, and Jugg Jugg Jeeyo. Kiara has been winning our hearts with her acting mettle, glamorous looks, and cutesy down-to-earth nature. However, apart from all of these, it’s her personal life that makes the actress hit the headlines more often. For those who don’t know, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra have been allegedly dating for quite some time. Even though they haven’t announced it officially, their social media posts and public appearances speak something else.

However, it’s Kiara’s fashion choice that also gets discussed among fashion enthusiasts and gossipmongers. Be it a casual kurti-palazzo or a glam diva look, the Lust Stories actress knows how to slay!

A few hours back, Kiara Advani took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture. In the photo, the diva can be seen posing for the camera, flaunting her curvaceous figure in a semi-transparent black-coloured corset long dress. The off-shoulder outfit featured a flair trail. Kiara completed the look with no accessories, keeping her curly locks open to flow over her shoulders.

For makeup, Kiara Advani opted for a dewy glam look, including light foundation, blushed cheeks, soft brown smokey eyes, mascara-laden lashes, defined brows, and soft brown lip shade.

On the work front, Kiara Advani is currently busy shooting for her next Satya Prem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. Well, did you like her look? You can recreate this look at your bridechilla party and if you would like you can accessorize it with some statement neckpiece or earrings. Let us know in the comments!

