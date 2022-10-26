With changing trends, our typical yellow outfits for ‘Haldi’ functions in Indian weddings are also changing. And ever since Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wore white for their ‘Haldi’ rituals, people are now adapting to the change and wearing the same instead of yellow. Now, Jennifer Winget donned a sophisticated off-white chikankari Sharara on Diwali looking breathtakingly beautiful in it by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and you can opt for this outfit for your upcoming ‘haldi rasm’ this wedding season. Scroll below to see her pictures.

Jennifer enjoys a huge fan following on social media with over 13 million followers on Instagram. She also happens to be quite active on the photo-sharing site and often gives a sneak-peak of her personal and professional life to fans there by sharing pictures and reels of herself. Jen is a diva and her aesthetically pleasing Instagram feed will give you major fashionista vibes.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennifer Winget donned an elegant chikankari sharara set by Anu Jani Sandeep Khosla which came with exquisite embroidery all over it. The sharara is in off-white colour and she accessorised the look with heavy statement jewellery.

The actress wore a zircon and emerald choker with matching earrings and flaunted her signature red bob hairdo like a queen. For makeup, Jennifer Winget went with soft golden glam on the eyes and bold red lips to finish off the look.

Take a look at her pictures below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Winget (@jenniferwinget1)

Isn’t she a stunner? The bandhgala in her kurta literally stole the show for us.

So, if you’re getting married this wedding season and want to ditch the typical yellow outfit for your ‘Haldi’, you can go with this off-white sharara set that Jennifer Winget wore and set the bar high with your fashion affair!

Must Read: Janhvi Kapoor Sizzles Her Way In A Tangerine Coloured Body-Hugging Halter Neck Dress – This Will Make A Perfect Pick For Your Bridechilla After-Party Look!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram