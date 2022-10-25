Anushka Sharma has painted the town green with her pretty Diwali outfit and we are going gaga over it. The actress is currently shooting for Chakda Xpress in Kolkata and celebrated the festival there with her team and co-stars. Sharma took to her Instagram and shared pictures of herself showing off her Diwali outfit where she wore a neon green Sabyasachi see-through saree and flaunted her curves in it while looking like a ‘Phuljhadi’. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Anushka happens to be really popular on social media with over 60 million followers on Instagram. The actress also gave a glimpse of how she celebrated Diwali with her Chakda Xpress team on the photo-sharing site while also teasing the fans on how her daughter Vamika celebrated the same.

Now talking about her Diwali outfit, Anushka Sharma wore a see-through Sabyasachi saree which came with a strappy green bling blouse and had sequined work all over. It also had a plunging neckline and gave an extra glamorous touch to her entire outfit.

Neon colours have been so in for the last few years and Anushka Sharma layering with six yards of elegance in such a vibrant colour is a VIBE. The border of the saree came with matching coloured ruffles and polka dots all over.

The Chakda Xpress actress accessorised her look with a statement bejewelled neckpiece which came with exquisite stones attached to it. For makeup, Anushka went subtle with soft smokey eyes and nude lips and donned her signature messy side-parting hair.

Now since the wedding season is almost here and if you still haven’t finalised the outfit for your BFF’s wedding, you can take notes from Anushka Sharma’s neon green saare which will not only steal the limelight but also make you stand out from the crowd!

