Jaya Bachchan never misses an opportunity to make headlines with her public appearances. Last night, the Bachchan family including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan were spotted together at megastar’s bungalow ‘Pratiksha’ in Juhu for Diwali pooja. Amid the same, Jaya’s video of lashing out at the paparazzi is going viral on social media where she’s calling them ‘intruders’. Scroll below to watch the video.

For the unversed, Jaya absolutely hates the paparazzi culture and in a recent interview revealed how she despises those who ‘fill their stomachs by selling those products’. She and her daughter Shweta Bachchan appeared on her granddaughter’s podcast titled ‘What The Hell Navya’ and spilt the beans on the pap culture and how she hates it.

In a recent video, Jaya Bachchan can be seen wearing a white printed kurta and was spotted in Juhu as she arrived at her bungalow ‘Pratiksha’ in Juhu for Lakshmi pooja. In a viral video, the veteran actress can be seen chasing paparazzi and said, “Kaise flash kar rahe hai aap (how are you using flash on your camera for taking pictures)? Intruders.”

Jaya Bachchan added in Hindi, “Switch off the cameras…”

Take a look at the video below:

Reacting to the video on social media, a user on Instagram commented, “od, can’t she at least be polite towards them auspicious festival like Diwali? Poor guys stand the whole day to capture these people! Respect them a little!” Another user commented, “She has lots of attitude… N she don’t give respects to people..” A third user commented, “Sab diwali me mithai batate hai or ye batamizi …. Sad thing….😢”

What are your thoughts on Jaya Bachchan lashing out at the paparazzi yet again? Tell us in the comments below.

